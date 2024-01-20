Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt after Smith’s 26-point showing

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-12, 0-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Vanderbilt Commodores (5-12, 0-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays the Vanderbilt Commodores after Tolu Smith scored 26 points in Mississippi State’s 90-77 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 at home. Mississippi State scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Commodores have gone 0-4 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Mississippi State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 67.9 points per game, 1.6 more than the 66.3 Mississippi State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Commodores match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is averaging 14.4 points for the Bulldogs. Cameron Matthews is averaging 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

Ezra Manjon is averaging 16 points and 3.2 assists for the Commodores. Tyrin Lawrence is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Commodores: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.