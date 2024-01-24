Mississippi State faces Florida after Smith’s 25-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-6, 2-3 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-6, 2-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -3.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits the Florida Gators after Tolu Smith scored 25 points in Mississippi State’s 68-55 victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators have gone 7-1 at home. Florida is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Florida makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Mississippi State has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 15.8 points for the Gators. Zyon Pullin is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Florida.

Josh Hubbard is averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 86.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.