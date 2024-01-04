Mirambeaux leads Miami (OH) against Toledo after 20-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Toledo Rockets after Anderson Mirambeaux scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 83-74 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Rockets have gone 4-2 at home. Toledo is second in the MAC scoring 79.5 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The RedHawks are 0-1 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks seventh in the MAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Bultman averaging 3.8.

Toledo scores 79.5 points, 7.0 more per game than the 72.5 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Toledo allows.

The Rockets and RedHawks square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Darweshi Hunter is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the RedHawks. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

