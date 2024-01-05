Mirambeaux and Miami (OH) host Toledo

Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (7-6, 1-0 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -11.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits the Toledo Rockets after Anderson Mirambeaux scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 83-74 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Rockets have gone 4-2 at home. Toledo has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The RedHawks are 0-1 against conference opponents. Miami (OH) has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Toledo’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH)’s 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (49.9%).

The Rockets and RedHawks square off Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra’Heim Moss is averaging 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rockets.

Mekhi Cooper is averaging 6.6 points for the RedHawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

