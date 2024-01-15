Mintz leads Syracuse against Pittsburgh after 21-point performance

Syracuse Orange (11-5, 2-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-6, 1-4 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays…

Syracuse Orange (11-5, 2-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-6, 1-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays the Pittsburgh Panthers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 103-67 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Panthers have gone 7-4 in home games. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC scoring 77.4 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Orange are 2-3 in ACC play. Syracuse leads the ACC with 38.1 points per game in the paint led by Maliq Brown averaging 8.1.

Pittsburgh is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Pittsburgh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is shooting 43.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Mintz is shooting 43.1% and averaging 18.6 points for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

