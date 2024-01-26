Mintz leads Syracuse against NC State after 28-point game

NC State Wolfpack (13-6, 5-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-6, 4-4 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC State Wolfpack (13-6, 5-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-6, 4-4 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the NC State Wolfpack after Judah Mintz scored 28 points in Syracuse’s 85-69 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Orange are 9-1 in home games. Syracuse ranks ninth in the ACC with 13.6 assists per game led by Mintz averaging 4.3.

The Wolfpack are 5-3 in conference play. NC State averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Syracuse is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% NC State allows to opponents. NC State has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The Orange and Wolfpack match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 10.7 points. Mintz is shooting 40.3% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

DJ Horne averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. D.J. Burns is shooting 50.5% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

