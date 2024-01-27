Mintz leads Syracuse against NC State after 28-point game

NC State Wolfpack (13-6, 5-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-6, 4-4 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

NC State Wolfpack (13-6, 5-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (13-6, 4-4 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the NC State Wolfpack after Judah Mintz scored 28 points in Syracuse’s 85-69 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Orange have gone 9-1 at home. Syracuse averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Wolfpack are 5-3 against ACC opponents. NC State averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Syracuse scores 75.3 points, 5.7 more per game than the 69.6 NC State gives up. NC State averages 76.1 points per game, 3.7 more than the 72.4 Syracuse gives up to opponents.

The Orange and Wolfpack match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Mintz is shooting 40.3% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

DJ Horne is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals. D.J. Burns is shooting 50.5% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

