Mintz and Syracuse host Pittsburgh

Syracuse Orange (11-5, 2-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (10-6, 1-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after Judah Mintz scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 103-67 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Panthers are 7-4 on their home court. Pittsburgh is seventh in the ACC scoring 77.4 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Orange are 2-3 in conference play. Syracuse leads the ACC with 38.1 points per game in the paint led by Maliq Brown averaging 8.1.

Pittsburgh scores 77.4 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 72.7 Syracuse allows. Syracuse averages 10.2 more points per game (76.3) than Pittsburgh allows (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is averaging 18.4 points for the Panthers.

Mintz is averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Orange.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

