Minor’s 24 help SIU-Edwardsville knock off Morehead State 61-48

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Damarco Minor scored 24 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Morehead State 61-48 on Saturday.

Minor added 13 rebounds for the Cougars (10-8, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ray’Sean Taylor scored 12 points, going 5 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Shamar Wright finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Riley Minix finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (13-5, 4-1). Jordan Lathon added 12 points and three steals for Morehead State. Kalil Thomas also put up eight points. The loss snapped the Eagles’ five-game winning streak.

