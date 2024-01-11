Minor, SIU-Edwardsville Cougars to host Smith and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-12, 2-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-8, 1-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-12, 2-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-8, 1-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -8; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: AJ Smith and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles take on Damarco Minor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars in OVC play.

The Cougars are 6-1 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville scores 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-2 in conference matchups. Southern Indiana has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana averages 66.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 70.5 SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

The Cougars and Screaming Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 13.7 points for the Cougars.

Jeremiah Hernandez is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 39.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

