Minnesota visits Williams and Michigan

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -6.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Terrance Williams II scored 20 points in Michigan’s 87-76 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Wolverines have gone 3-3 at home. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 83.2 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Golden Gophers are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Michigan scores 83.2 points, 16.9 more per game than the 66.3 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Michigan gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 17.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 12.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 80.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

