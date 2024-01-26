Minnesota takes on Penn State on 4-game slide

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-10, 3-5 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday,…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-10, 3-5 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to break its four-game slide with a win against Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have gone 8-2 at home. Penn State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Gophers are 3-5 in conference play. Minnesota has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Penn State is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.4% Minnesota allows to opponents. Minnesota averages 76.2 points per game, 1.9 more than the 74.3 Penn State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 6.2 points. Kanye Clary is shooting 46.6% and averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Dawson Garcia is shooting 44.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

