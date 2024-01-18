Minnesota takes on Michigan State after Garcia’s 30-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -11; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Michigan State Spartans after Dawson Garcia scored 30 points in Minnesota’s 86-77 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Spartans are 9-2 on their home court. Michigan State scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Golden Gophers are 3-3 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is seventh in the Big Ten with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Garcia averaging 7.4.

Michigan State scores 77.1 points, 9.2 more per game than the 67.9 Minnesota allows. Minnesota scores 12.3 more points per game (77.8) than Michigan State allows to opponents (65.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is scoring 19.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spartans. A.J Hoggard is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Mike Mitchell Jr. is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 10.2 points. Joshua Ola-Joseph is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.