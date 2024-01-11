Minnesota faces Indiana on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Golden Gophers take on Indiana.

The Hoosiers have gone 8-1 in home games. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 15.5 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 3.8.

The Golden Gophers have gone 3-1 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 78.9 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.

Indiana makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Minnesota averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Indiana allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is shooting 59.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Hoosiers. Kel’el Ware is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

