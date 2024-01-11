Live Radio
Minix scores 27 as Morehead State defeats Eastern Illinois 78-52

The Associated Press

January 11, 2024, 11:13 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Riley Minix had 27 points in Morehead State’s 78-52 victory over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night.

Minix had seven rebounds for the Eagles (13-4, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Lathon scored 20 points while going 8 of 18 (4 for 10 from 3-point range), and added 13 rebounds. Eddie Ricks III was 4 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Tiger Booker finished with 20 points for the Panthers (8-9, 2-2). Kyndall Davis added 15 points for Eastern Illinois. Nakyel Shelton also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

