Minix scores 26 as Morehead State knocks off UT Martin 84-66

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Riley Minix scored 26 points as Morehead State beat UT Martin 84-66 on Thursday night. Minix…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Riley Minix scored 26 points as Morehead State beat UT Martin 84-66 on Thursday night.

Minix also added five rebounds and six assists for the Eagles (14-5, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Lathon added 22 points while going 10 of 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and he also had nine rebounds. Eddie Ricks III was 5 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Jordan Sears led the Skyhawks (10-9, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, four assists and two steals. KK Curry added 16 points for UT Martin. Desmond Williams also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.