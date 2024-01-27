Minix puts up 17 in Morehead State’s 64-50 win over Western Illinois

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Riley Minix’s 17 points helped Morehead State defeat Western Illinois 64-50 on Saturday night. Minix had…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Riley Minix’s 17 points helped Morehead State defeat Western Illinois 64-50 on Saturday night.

Minix had 11 rebounds for the Eagles (16-5, 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Lathon scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Kalil Thomas had 12 points and shot 3 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Leathernecks (13-8, 6-2) were led in scoring by Ryan Myers, who finished with 11 points. Western Illinois also got 10 points from Jesiah West. In addition, JJ Kalakon had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams play on Thursday. Morehead State visits Tennessee State and Western Illinois travels to play Lindenwood.

