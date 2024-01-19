Minix leads Morehead State against Southern Indiana after 26-point showing

Morehead State Eagles (14-5, 5-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-14, 2-4 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Morehead State Eagles (14-5, 5-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-14, 2-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Riley Minix scored 26 points in Morehead State’s 84-66 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-5 on their home court. Southern Indiana has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 5-1 in conference matchups. Morehead State scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Southern Indiana averages 67.1 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 62.7 Morehead State gives up. Morehead State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Southern Indiana allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Hernandez is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Screaming Eagles. AJ Smith is averaging 14.9 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Minix is averaging 18.5 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 21.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

