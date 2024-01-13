Minix leads Morehead State against SIU-Edwardsville after 27-point game

Morehead State Eagles (13-4, 4-0 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-8, 2-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Morehead State Eagles (13-4, 4-0 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-8, 2-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Riley Minix scored 27 points in Morehead State’s 78-52 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cougars are 7-1 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville is fifth in the OVC scoring 71.9 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 against OVC opponents. Morehead State averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Drew Thelwell with 6.1.

SIU-Edwardsville makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Morehead State has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Morehead State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The Cougars and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is averaging 12.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Minix is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 20.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

