Mincey’s 17 lead UMass-Lowell over Binghamton 80-60

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 5:17 PM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Quinton Mincey and Cam Morris II both scored 17 points as UMass-Lowell beat Binghamton 80-60 on Saturday.

Mincey also contributed six rebounds and five steals for the River Hawks (14-4, 5-0 America East Conference). Morris shot 6 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Ayinde Hikim shot 6 for 16 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points. The River Hawks picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Bearcats (8-9, 0-4) were led by Tariq Balogun, who posted 17 points. Armon Harried added 16 points and seven rebounds for Binghamton.

