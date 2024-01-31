Mincey leads UMass-Lowell against Maine after 20-point showing

Maine Black Bears (10-11, 2-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-5, 5-1 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (10-11, 2-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-5, 5-1 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts the Maine Black Bears after Quinton Mincey scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 72-65 overtime loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The River Hawks are 6-2 on their home court. UMass-Lowell leads the America East averaging 44.5 points in the paint. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly leads the River Hawks scoring 11.0.

The Black Bears have gone 2-4 against America East opponents. Maine ranks eighth in the America East with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 1.8.

UMass-Lowell makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Maine averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UMass-Lowell gives up.

The River Hawks and Black Bears meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is shooting 41.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the River Hawks. Mincey is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 8.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Black Bears. Filipovity is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.