Mims and the Idaho Vandals visit conference foe Idaho State

Idaho Vandals (7-9, 1-2 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (6-11, 1-3 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brayden Parker and the Idaho State Bengals host Julius Mims and the Idaho Vandals.

The Bengals are 4-2 in home games. Idaho State ranks eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Kiree Huie leads the Bengals with 6.2 boards.

The Vandals are 1-2 in Big Sky play. Idaho is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Idaho State averages 68.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 70.1 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Idaho State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huie is averaging 11.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bengals.

Quinn Denker is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Vandals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

