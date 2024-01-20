Mims and the Idaho Vandals take on conference foe Weber State

Idaho Vandals (7-10, 1-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-7, 2-3 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (7-10, 1-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (11-7, 2-3 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Idaho in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 in home games. Weber State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 6.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Tew averaging 1.5.

The Vandals are 1-3 in Big Sky play. Idaho is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Weber State scores 75.9 points, 6.2 more per game than the 69.7 Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 44.0% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Vandals face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is scoring 19.0 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler is averaging 12.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games for Weber State.

Quinn Denker is shooting 38.6% and averaging 12.3 points for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

