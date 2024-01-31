Milwaukee visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Pullian’s 27-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (10-11, 5-5 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-7, 5-5 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7…

Milwaukee Panthers (10-11, 5-5 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-7, 5-5 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Kentrell Pullian scored 27 points in Milwaukee’s 91-87 overtime loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Mastodons are 8-2 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is the top team in the Horizon League with 16.0 fast break points.

The Panthers are 5-5 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee is fifth in the Horizon League scoring 35.0 points per game in the paint led by BJ Freeman averaging 8.0.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The Mastodons and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mastodons. Jalen Jackson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Erik Pratt is averaging 13.2 points for the Panthers. Pullian is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 84.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.