Milwaukee visits Oakland after Freeman’s 23-point game

Milwaukee Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after BJ Freeman scored 23 points in Milwaukee’s 91-83 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 1-2 in home games. Oakland ranks sixth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Trey Townsend leads the Golden Grizzlies with 7.5 boards.

The Panthers are 2-1 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oakland’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee’s 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Oakland has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

The Golden Grizzlies and Panthers match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Chris Conway is averaging 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Erik Pratt is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Panthers. Freeman is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

