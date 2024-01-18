Milwaukee visits Northern Kentucky following Robinson’s 20-point outing

Milwaukee Panthers (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-9, 4-3 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -2; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky takes on the Milwaukee Panthers after Trey Robinson scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 81-76 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Norse are 6-1 in home games. Northern Kentucky is fourth in the Horizon League with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Marques Warrick averaging 5.5.

The Panthers have gone 4-2 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.0% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Northern Kentucky gives up.

The Norse and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Norse. Warrick is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Erik Pratt is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

