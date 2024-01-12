Milwaukee secures 88-80 win over Cleveland State

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) — Erik Pratt had 21 points in Milwaukee’s 88-80 win over Cleveland State on Friday night. Pratt…

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) — Erik Pratt had 21 points in Milwaukee’s 88-80 win over Cleveland State on Friday night.

Pratt added six rebounds for the Panthers (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League). Elijah Jamison scored 20 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line. BJ Freeman had 14 points and was 3 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line.

Tristan Enaruna led the way for the Vikings (11-7, 4-3) with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Cleveland State also got 20 points and four blocks from Tevin Smith. Tujautae Williams also recorded 17 points.

Up next for Milwaukee is a Thursday matchup with Northern Kentucky on the road, and Cleveland State visits Green Bay on Sunday.

