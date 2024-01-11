Milwaukee hosts Enaruna and Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cleveland State Vikings (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Tristan Enaruna scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 88-85 overtime win over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 at home. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Vikings are 4-2 in conference matchups. Cleveland State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Milwaukee is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

The Panthers and Vikings square off Friday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is averaging 12.7 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Enaruna is averaging 17.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

