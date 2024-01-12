Milwaukee hosts Cleveland State after Pratt’s 20-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cleveland State Vikings (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Erik Pratt scored 20 points in Milwaukee’s 84-61 win over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 at home. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 37.6 rebounds. Kentrell Pullian paces the Panthers with 4.9 boards.

The Vikings are 4-2 in Horizon League play. Cleveland State leads the Horizon League with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Enaruna averaging 2.9.

Milwaukee averages 77.9 points, 6.2 more per game than the 71.7 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game Milwaukee gives up.

The Panthers and Vikings match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pratt averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Pullian is shooting 45.2% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Drew Lowder averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Enaruna is averaging 17.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

