Milton leads UAPB against Grambling after 20-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-11, 5-1 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the Grambling Tigers after Kylen Milton scored 20 points in UAPB’s 80-66 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers are 6-1 on their home court. Grambling has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Lions are 3-3 in SWAC play. UAPB has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Grambling is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.2% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Grambling allows.

The Tigers and Golden Lions match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Antwan Barnett is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Rashad Williams averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Joe French is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.