Milton, French lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff past Grambling 86-70

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 26 points and Joe French scored 23 to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff past Grambling 86-70 on Monday night.

Milton added nine rebounds for the Golden Lions (9-11, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). French sank 7 of 14 from 3-point range and had five boards. Ismael Plet had 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

The Tigers (8-12, 5-2) were led by Tra’Michael Moton’s 26 points and four assists. Jourdan Smith added 15 points, while Kintavious Dozier scored 12.

