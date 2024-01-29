Milton and UAPB host Grambling

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-11, 5-1 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-11, 5-1 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the Grambling Tigers after Kylen Milton scored 20 points in UAPB’s 80-66 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers are 6-1 in home games. Grambling is second in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Golden Lions are 3-3 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is seventh in the SWAC scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Milton averaging 5.6.

Grambling scores 65.6 points per game, 19.8 fewer points than the 85.4 UAPB allows. UAPB has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Antwan Barnett is averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Grambling.

Ismael Plet is averaging 6.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Joe French is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.