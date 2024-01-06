Millin’s 16 lead Chattanooga past Furman 73-58

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Millin scored 16 points as Chattanooga beat Furman 73-58 on Saturday night. Millin also contributed…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Millin scored 16 points as Chattanooga beat Furman 73-58 on Saturday night.

Millin also contributed five rebounds for the Mocs (9-6, 1-1 Southern Conference). Trey Bonham scored 12 points while going 5 of 6 from the field, and added five rebounds. Jan Zidek shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Paladins (6-9, 0-2) were led by JP Pegues, who posted 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Furman also got 15 points from Alex Williams. Carter Whitt also had nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

