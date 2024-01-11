Live Radio
Milling’s 27 lead UC Davis past Cal State Northridge 95-75

The Associated Press

January 11, 2024, 11:52 PM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Kane Milling scored 27 points, Elijah Pepper and Ty Johnson each added 20 and UC Davis beat Cal State Northridge 95-75 on Thursday night.

Milling was 9 of 19 shooting, including 6 for 14 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Aggies (9-7, 4-1 Big West Conference). Pepper added seven assists. Johnson was 7 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens led the way for the Matadors (12-4, 3-1) with 19 points. Gianni Hunt added 12 points and five assists for Cal State Northridge. In addition, Bryan Ndjonga had 11 points. The Matadors ended a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

