Miller, TCU launch first-half comeback to get past Oklahoma State 74-69

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 21 points and Micah Peavy scored 16 points, and TCU rallied from a first-half deficit to beat Oklahoma State 74-69 on Tuesday night.

TCU (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak while the Cowboys (8-11, 0-6) remained winless in conference.

Avery Anderson III added 15 points, and he and Peavy combined to shoot 13 for 20. Despite shooting 3 for 15 from 3-point range, TCU finished 30-for-57 shooting overall.

John Michael-Wright scored 16 points, Javon Small 15 and reserves Eric Dailey Jr. and Jarius Hicklen 13 and 12 respectively for Oklahoma State.

Hicklen made two foul shots for the Cowboys to reduce their deficit to 72-69 with 1:02 left but failed to score again, missing a pair of 3-pointers in the last 32 seconds.

Bryce Thompson’s 3-pointer with 6:01 left before halftime put the Cowboys ahead 33-16. Dailey broke a 6-all tie 9 1/2 minutes earlier. However, TCU proceeded to outscore Oklahoma State 17-4 in the last 5 1/2 minutes to reduce their deficit to 37-33 at halftime.

The Horned Frogs travel to play No. 15 Baylor on Saturday. Oklahoma State hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

