Miller leads Temple against South Florida after 24-point game

South Florida Bulls (11-5, 4-1 AAC) at Temple Owls (8-11, 1-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts the South Florida Bulls after Hysier Miller scored 24 points in Temple’s 69-66 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Owls are 4-4 on their home court. Temple has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 4-1 in AAC play. South Florida scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Temple averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 76.0 points per game, 3.5 more than the 72.5 Temple allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Joran Riley is averaging 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Temple.

Selton Miguel is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 14.4 points. Chris Youngblood is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulls: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

