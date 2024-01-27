Miller leads TCU against No. 15 Baylor after 21-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-4, 3-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: TCU visits the No. 15 Baylor Bears after Emanuel Miller scored 21 points in TCU’s 74-69 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Bears are 10-0 in home games. Baylor is ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Yves Missi leads the Bears with 6.0 boards.

The Horned Frogs are 3-3 in Big 12 play. TCU has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Baylor makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). TCU averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Baylor gives up.

The Bears and Horned Frogs meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bears. Rayj Dennis is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Miller is averaging 16.5 points and six rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Trey Tennyson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.