Miller and Wake Forest host Florida State

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-6, 2-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (8-6, 2-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -3; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Florida State Seminoles after Kevin Miller scored 27 points in Wake Forest’s 86-82 overtime victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles are 6-3 on their home court. Florida State averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 3-0 in ACC play. Wake Forest ranks fifth in the ACC scoring 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Sallis averaging 7.4.

Florida State averages 76.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 69.6 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 8.3 more points per game (81.9) than Florida State gives up to opponents (73.6).

The Seminoles and Demon Deacons meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 12.6 points. Jamir Watkins is shooting 38.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

Sallis is averaging 18.4 points for the Demon Deacons. Miller is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.