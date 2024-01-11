Miller and North Dakota State host UMKC

North Dakota State Bison (7-9, 0-1 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-10, 1-1 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8…

North Dakota State Bison (7-9, 0-1 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-10, 1-1 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits the UMKC Kangaroos after Tajavis Miller scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 91-83 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Kangaroos are 6-0 on their home court. UMKC is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bison have gone 0-1 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State is sixth in the Summit League with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Boden Skunberg averaging 5.1.

UMKC averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.4 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game UMKC allows.

The Kangaroos and Bison meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khristion Courseault is averaging 8.4 points and four assists for the Kangaroos. Jamar Brown is averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Skunberg is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 58.8% over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.