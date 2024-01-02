Milicic leads Charlotte against SMU after 22-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (6-6) at SMU Mustangs (9-4) Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -8.5; over/under is 134.5…

Charlotte 49ers (6-6) at SMU Mustangs (9-4)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits the SMU Mustangs after Igor Milicic Jr. scored 22 points in Charlotte’s 79-75 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Mustangs have gone 6-2 in home games. SMU is fourth in the AAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyreek Smith averaging 2.3.

The 49ers are 0-3 on the road. Charlotte ranks seventh in the AAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 2.8.

SMU scores 76.4 points, 12.9 more per game than the 63.5 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 6.5 more points per game (68.7) than SMU gives up (62.2).

The Mustangs and 49ers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 13.9 points. Zhuric Phelps is shooting 40.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for SMU.

Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 13.7 points for the 49ers. Milicic is averaging 12.7 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

