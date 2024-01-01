Milicic leads Charlotte against SMU after 22-point outing

Charlotte 49ers (6-6) at SMU Mustangs (9-4) Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits the SMU Mustangs after…

Charlotte 49ers (6-6) at SMU Mustangs (9-4)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits the SMU Mustangs after Igor Milicic Jr. scored 22 points in Charlotte’s 79-75 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Mustangs have gone 6-2 at home. SMU has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The 49ers have gone 0-3 away from home. Charlotte averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

SMU makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Charlotte has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Charlotte has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points greater than the 36.3% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The Mustangs and 49ers square off Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhuric Phelps is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for SMU.

Lu’Cye Patterson is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the 49ers. Milicic is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

49ers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.