Miles leads High Point against Presbyterian after 28-point game

High Point Panthers (14-4, 3-0 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-10, 1-3 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Duke Miles scored 28 points in High Point’s 84-79 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Blue Hose have gone 4-5 at home. Presbyterian ranks fourth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-0 in Big South play. High Point is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Presbyterian’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game High Point allows. High Point averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Presbyterian allows.

The Blue Hose and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Barnett is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose.

Kimani Hamilton is averaging 13.7 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.