Miguel leads South Florida against Wichita State after 23-point game

Wichita State Shockers (8-9, 0-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-5, 3-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wichita State Shockers (8-9, 0-4 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (10-5, 3-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays the Wichita State Shockers after Selton Miguel scored 23 points in South Florida’s 74-73 win against the Memphis Tigers.

The Bulls have gone 8-2 at home. South Florida is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Shockers are 0-4 in conference play. Wichita State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

South Florida’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 74.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the 70.5 South Florida gives up.

The Bulls and Shockers match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel is averaging 15.1 points for the Bulls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Colby Rogers is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 16.2 points. Xavier Bell is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

