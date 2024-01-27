Middle Tennessee hosts Florida International following Porter’s 30-point game

Florida International Panthers (7-13, 2-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-13, 1-4 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (7-13, 2-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-13, 1-4 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts the Florida International Panthers after Jestin Porter scored 30 points in Middle Tennessee’s 75-67 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Blue Raiders are 6-6 on their home court. Middle Tennessee ranks seventh in the CUSA with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jared Jones averaging 5.0.

The Panthers are 2-3 in conference play. Florida International is 4-12 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

The Blue Raiders and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 9.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Porter is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Javaunte Hawkins is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 82.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

