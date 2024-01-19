Middle Tennessee faces New Mexico State, looks to stop road slide

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-12, 0-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-10, 2-1 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday,…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-12, 0-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-10, 2-1 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee will attempt to stop its six-game road skid when the Blue Raiders take on New Mexico State.

The Aggies have gone 8-1 at home. New Mexico State ranks seventh in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Blue Raiders are 0-3 in CUSA play. Middle Tennessee ranks eighth in the CUSA scoring 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Jared Jones averaging 6.2.

New Mexico State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game New Mexico State gives up.

The Aggies and Blue Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Rawls is averaging 7.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Aggies. Femi Odukale is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Jones is averaging 9.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.