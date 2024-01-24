Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on 4-game skid

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-9, 2-2 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-13, 0-4 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-9, 2-2 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-13, 0-4 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -1; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee enters the matchup with Jacksonville State as losers of four straight games.

The Blue Raiders are 5-6 in home games. Middle Tennessee ranks sixth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 35.1 rebounds. Jared Jones leads the Blue Raiders with 7.0 boards.

The Gamecocks are 2-2 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State scores 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias King is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

KyKy Tandy is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Travis Roberts is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.