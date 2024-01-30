Michigan visits Michigan State on 3-game road slide

Michigan Wolverines (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Michigan Wolverines (7-13, 2-7 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -12; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits Michigan State looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Spartans have gone 10-2 at home. Michigan State is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 75.7 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Wolverines have gone 2-7 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten with 13.8 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 5.1.

Michigan State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Michigan State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Sissoko is averaging 4.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

McDaniel is averaging 17.2 points and 5.1 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 75.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.