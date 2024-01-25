Michigan State Spartans take on the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers, aim for 4th straight win

Michigan State Spartans (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over No. 13 Wisconsin.

The Badgers have gone 10-1 at home. Wisconsin is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 4-4 in conference games. Michigan State ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 4.7.

Wisconsin averages 75.7 points, 10.5 more per game than the 65.2 Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Wisconsin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Badgers. AJ Storr is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Tyson Walker is averaging 19.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Jaden is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

