Michigan State hosts Rutgers in conference showdown

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clifford Omoruyi and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit Tyson Walker and the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday.

The Spartans have gone 8-2 in home games. Michigan State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Cooper averaging 1.8.

The Scarlet Knights are 1-3 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Michigan State makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.2 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Rutgers has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The Spartans and Scarlet Knights square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 20.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Spartans. A.J Hoggard is averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Derek Simpson is averaging 9.7 points for the Scarlet Knights. Aundre Hyatt is averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.