Michigan State hosts Clary and Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday,…

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-6, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays the Michigan State Spartans after Kanye Clary scored 29 points in Penn State’s 90-63 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Spartans have gone 7-2 at home. Michigan State is eighth in the Big Ten with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Cooper averaging 1.9.

The Nittany Lions are 1-1 in conference games. Penn State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Michigan State averages 77.2 points, 6.9 more per game than the 70.3 Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 13.0 more points per game (77.5) than Michigan State gives up (64.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 20 points and 1.7 steals. A.J Hoggard is averaging 13.2 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Clary is scoring 18.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.